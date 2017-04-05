Children’s SpringFest and Egg Hunt in Palmdale this Saturday

PALMDALE – The popular Children’s SpringFest and Egg Hunt will be held in Palmdale this Saturday, April 8.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. It is free and open to kids ages 2 through 12.

A free egg hunt, crafts and activities will all be part of the fun.

A Kids Fun Zone wristband will be available for $2. It will include pony rides, petting zoo, Euro bungee, soccer shootout, extreme obstacle course, basketball shootout and football speed throw.

Children ages 5 and under may be accompanied by one adult inside the egg hunt.

Pets and outside food and beverages are not permitted. Food vendors will be onsite.

The Children’s SpringFest and Egg Hunt is made possible through the sponsorship of American Medical Response, Logix Federal Credit Union, Opportunities for Learning and Valleywide Dental.

For more information, call 661-267-5611 or visit www.palmdaleamphitheater.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–