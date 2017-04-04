Palmdale man pleads to abusing dog, killing another

LANCASTER – A 23-year-old Palmdale man pleaded no contest to beating and kicking two of his family’s dogs, including one that had to be euthanized as a result of its injuries.

Andres Garcia entered the plea Tuesday to one felony count of cruelty to an animal, according to Deputy District Attorney Amarilla Blondia.

Garcia is expected to be sentenced April 19 to 489 days already served in jail, five years of felony probation and 30 days of community labor. He must also complete 48 animal cruelty counseling sessions, and will be barred from owning any animal for 10 years, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The case stems from an incident that occurred Aug. 31, 2015, at Garcia’s home in the 5800 block of Saint Laurent Drive in Palmdale. Garcia kicked and chased two dogs — both Chihuahuas — causing serious injuries to the pets, the prosecutor said.

Garcia’s family called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to the home after they were unable to stop the attack, and Garcia swung one of the Chihuahuas at a responding deputy, the prosecutor said.

Garcia resisted arrest and had to be restrained and taken into custody on a stretcher.

One of the dogs had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. The case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Department, Palmdale Station, and the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

