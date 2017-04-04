LOS ANGELES – A dozen prosecutors from across California, including Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, sent a letter Tuesday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking the federal government to stop its agents from making immigration arrests at local courthouses.
The letter was sent in support of California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who first raised the issue in March in a letter to the Trump administration.
The letter followed a report by the Los Angeles Times that found Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in California, Arizona, Texas and Colorado are arresting immigrants in the country illegally at courthouses. [Read The Times article here.]
ICE officials defended the tactic, saying they make arrests in courthouses only when all other options have been exhausted, according to The Times.
Cantil-Sakauye wrote that she worried about the “impact on public trust and confidence in our state court system if the public feels that our state institutions are being used to facilitate other goals and objectives, no matter how expedient they may be.”
Lacey was joined by 11 other prosecutors who signed the letter, including Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert, Santa Monica City Attorney Joseph Lawrence and Burbank City Attorney Amy Albano.
“ICE courthouse arrests make all Californians less safe. These practices deter residents concerned about their immigration status from appearing in court — including as crime victims and witnesses — jeopardizing effective prosecution of criminals who may then re-offend,” the letter said.
3 comments for "LADA Lacey calls on ICE to stop courthouse arrests"
Bing says
ILLEGAL’S ARE AN EASY TARGET TO USE BECAUSE THEY CAN THREATEN THEM WITH DEPORTATION OR WHAT HAVE YOU IF THEY REFUSE TO DO WHAT THEIR BEING WANTED TO DO, WHICH CAN BE A WHOLE LOT OF CRIMES OR EVEN MADE TO MAKE FALSE ALLEGATIONS OR TESTAMONIES IN COURT AND THREATEN THEM. WITH DEPORTATION IF THEY DON’T. I SAY….OBEY THE LAW!! SO PEOPLE CAN’T GET AWAY WITH USING AN ILLEGAL ALIEN TO DO SOMETHING WRONG.
TO MUCH BULLSHISH GOING ON, AND THIS NEEDS TO BE STOPPED. ASAP
Charlie J Franklin says
I don’t find any reason to trust anything that is likely to be in alignment with a Trump (Racist) agenda. We know the real intentions.
We know the tactics much too well to be fooled or blinded by bigotry. !!!
Let ICE do they're job says
So local authorities don’t want to do feds job of arresting illegals and they are mad when the feds do it themselves? It’s not like they are arresting all illegals. They are arresting illegals that have a specific reason to be wanted by ICE.