Palmdale families gain a new School of Choice

PALMDALE – Palmdale families now have access to enroll their children into a new School of Choice at Cottonwood Elementary from the Westside Union School District. The board of trustees unanimously voted to declare Cottonwood as the next School of Choice with a special emphasis on STEAM [science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics].

In addition to Cottonwood, Westside Union School District offers another School of Choice at Gregg Anderson Academy and two choice programs for sixth-graders at Joe Walker STEALTH Academy and Hillview Middle School.

“We are thrilled to announce Cottonwood as our next School of Choice to provide more opportunities for Westside families,” stated Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall. “The district has witnessed a high demand of enrollment from our current school of choice and choice programs offered at the middle school levels. With that said, our board of trustees had a vision to modernize Cottonwood to meet the high demand as we begin plans to transform some of our campuses as a School of Choice.”

Cottonwood is currently undergoing modernization to bring in new permanent facilities and programs focused on engineering and art for K-6 grades. One facility in particular will be its CORE building, which will feature reconfigurable classrooms that will be used for art and science classes.

Cottonwood will provide students the opportunity to participate in robotics, coding, makerspace education, music and arts. Additionally, the school is already an AVID certified campus and will continue using AVID’s college-career prep strategies to help kids achieve success.

Applications for the 2017-2018 school year are being accepted until April 28.

Those interested in enrolling a child to Cottonwood Elementary are encouraged to attend a Parent Information meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, inside the school’s cafeteria.

