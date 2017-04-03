PALMDALE – Palmdale families now have access to enroll their children into a new School of Choice at Cottonwood Elementary from the Westside Union School District. The board of trustees unanimously voted to declare Cottonwood as the next School of Choice with a special emphasis on STEAM [science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics].
In addition to Cottonwood, Westside Union School District offers another School of Choice at Gregg Anderson Academy and two choice programs for sixth-graders at Joe Walker STEALTH Academy and Hillview Middle School.
“We are thrilled to announce Cottonwood as our next School of Choice to provide more opportunities for Westside families,” stated Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall. “The district has witnessed a high demand of enrollment from our current school of choice and choice programs offered at the middle school levels. With that said, our board of trustees had a vision to modernize Cottonwood to meet the high demand as we begin plans to transform some of our campuses as a School of Choice.”
Cottonwood is currently undergoing modernization to bring in new permanent facilities and programs focused on engineering and art for K-6 grades. One facility in particular will be its CORE building, which will feature reconfigurable classrooms that will be used for art and science classes.
Cottonwood will provide students the opportunity to participate in robotics, coding, makerspace education, music and arts. Additionally, the school is already an AVID certified campus and will continue using AVID’s college-career prep strategies to help kids achieve success.
Applications for the 2017-2018 school year are being accepted until April 28.
Those interested in enrolling a child to Cottonwood Elementary are encouraged to attend a Parent Information meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, inside the school’s cafeteria.
6 comments for "Palmdale families gain a new School of Choice"
AV supporter says
A new school is a good start but a lot of you parents have to take time out to actually help educate your kids is funny cuz when I went to school a lot of the kids that was really smart and you would say to yourself while he’s going to make it actually end up on drugs and have more problems you can have the smartest kid in the world and still they can lack common sense
Tim Scott says
This. The Aerospace Academy. I just saw another multi-channel academy (medicine, politics and government, a couple others that I didn’t catch) is under construction and taking enrollment. For being just a midsize city Palmdale sure has a lot of educational opportunities.
LOVIN AV says
Agree, just too bad their isn’t enough well paying jobs here, so these kids will get a good education etc. but most will have to move away or commute which is unfortunate because me personally I love the AV but I do commute which is very stressful at times, but I guess I’m lucky to have a great job and live in a good place because some of the other cities in LA county with far less population is horrible in education crime etc. so when I come back from some of those cities below makes me realize everyday that AV isn’t all that bad and very enjoyable for the price and half a million out here…
Tim Scott says
Jobs go where people are…but it takes time. Keep looking in between commutes, and good luck to you and yours.
Shane Falco says
People have a choice to send their kids besides the overcrowded, underperforming and socially promoting public schools?
When I lived there they had built Desert Winds for the screw offs, screw ups and ex con students. Now they have those types at the regular schools and have to build new small ones now for kids who actually want to learn. Funny how things change over 25 years.
Yay palmdale…
Tim Scott says
Well, you don’t live here any more and that is such a step in the right direction as to overcome almost anything.
25 years ago the AV was a pit that I wanted nothing but out of. If it was like that today i wouldn’t be here.