Man charged with murder, attempted murder in Palmdale stabbing

LOS ANGELES – A 29-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother in Palmdale in an attack that also left his mother wounded was charged Monday with murder and attempted murder.

Prosecutors from the District Attorney’s Office Elder Abuse division are handling the case against Richard Flores, who is also facing allegations of great bodily injury and personal use of a deadly weapon.

Flores, who’s being held in lieu of $2 million bail, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

Deputies responding to the attack in the 37000 block of Springfield Street last Thursday encountered Flores walking down the street covered in blood, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Flores told the deputies he was involved in the incident to which they were responding, Schrader said.

When deputies got to the residence, they found Flores’ mother, who led them to the body of 82-year-old Maria Valenzuela of Palmdale, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flores’ mother was taken to a hospital for treatment.

