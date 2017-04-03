Driver killed in rollover crash

LAKE LOS ANGELES – A 31-year-old driver died Saturday after his pickup truck drifted off the roadway and overturned, authorities said.

Tibursio Leyva of Lake Los Angeles was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter..

The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:04 p.m. Saturday, April 1, on Avenue O, just west of 162nd Street East, according to a California HIghway Patrol report.

Leyva was driving a 1999 Ford F-150 westbound on Avenue O when his vehicle left the roadway “for reasons still under investigation” and went onto the northern dirt shoulder, the CHP report states.

The truck overturned an undetermined amount of times and Leyva was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP report.

Emergency medical assistance was provided before Leyva was pronounced dead by responding paramedics.

Alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be contributing factors in the crash, the CHP reported.

Anyone with information about this collision is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Antelope Valley area office at 661-948-8541.

