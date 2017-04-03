MOJAVE – Nineteen people were arrested Friday when Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and probation officers conducted a warrant sweep in Boron and Mojave, authorities said.
“In addition to the warrant sweep, the deputies and officers conducted numerous probation and parole compliance searches followed up by directed street patrol in the Mojave area,” according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The massive operation yielded 19 arrests, including six felony arrests and 13 misdemeanor arrests, officials said.
Among those arrested were 53-year-old Kevin Jones and 19-year-old Keshawn Jones from the 15900 block of Edwin Street in Mojave, according to the news release.
Officer seized a loaded firearm and live ammunition, officials said.
“As a result, Kevin Jones was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest,” the news release states.
“Keshawn Jones was arrested for possession of a high capacity magazine and allowing a child or prohibited person access to a firearm,” the news release states.
Eighteen of the 19 suspects were booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility, while the other was issued a misdemeanor citation.
–
11 comments for "19 arrested in Boron, Mojave warrant sweep"
AV supporter says
Been going to Boron since the late eighties don’t make it seem like boron has never had a problem when it was predominately white it was meth addicts and white supremacist gang members out there don’t make it seem like boron has never had a problem
r says
Better headline “1% of City’s population arrested in 1 Warrant Sweep”
Tim Scott says
That was harsh, but funny as heck.
Lisa Miller says
Good Job, Thank You!
TakeBackBoron says
This is great news! Boron has become the dumping ground for Kern County parolees, turning this sleepy little town where everyone knows and cares about you into a Bakersfield slum. Keep it up and get ’em out so that the good people of Boron can rest easy!
AV supporter says
Really take back Boron to what always been white supremacist gang members I guess you didn’t see it because it’s all white its all right you people make it seem like the Antelope Valley is just now starting to have African-Americans and Latinos African-Americans and Latinos has been in this Valley longer than you people I remember a time when African-Americans and Latinos was not allowed in Palmdale and Lancaster it was only sun Village yes I said Sun Village I told you been in the Antelope Valley a long time the population of people has gotten bigger it’s a lot of garbage and a lot of trash coming up from other cities but Antelope Valley has always had his problems always been murders always been drug dealings always been raped it’s always been crime don’t make it seem like the antelope Valley has never had crime go back and check the newspapers 20-30 years ago maybe even forty years ago and the crime rate for the Antelope Valley then was still pretty high
Minnie says
I can’t even make sense out of you comment. You should have stayed in school.
Minnie says
*your*
Minnie says
Section 8 housing brings in the trash…
Death says
Was he too fat to ware a seatbelt?
Jeff says
… probably had a disease