19 arrested in Boron, Mojave warrant sweep

MOJAVE – Nineteen people were arrested Friday when Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and probation officers conducted a warrant sweep in Boron and Mojave, authorities said.

“In addition to the warrant sweep, the deputies and officers conducted numerous probation and parole compliance searches followed up by directed street patrol in the Mojave area,” according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The massive operation yielded 19 arrests, including six felony arrests and 13 misdemeanor arrests, officials said.

Among those arrested were 53-year-old Kevin Jones and 19-year-old Keshawn Jones from the 15900 block of Edwin Street in Mojave, according to the news release.

Officer seized a loaded firearm and live ammunition, officials said.

“As a result, Kevin Jones was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest,” the news release states.

“Keshawn Jones was arrested for possession of a high capacity magazine and allowing a child or prohibited person access to a firearm,” the news release states.

Eighteen of the 19 suspects were booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility, while the other was issued a misdemeanor citation.

