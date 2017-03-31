Grandmother killed, mother injured in Palmdale double-stabbing

PALMDALE – A 29-year-old man stabbed his grandmother to death Thursday afternoon in an attack that also left his mother wounded, authorities said.

It happened around 3:29 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the 37000 block of Springfield Street in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from Palmdale Station responded to a 911 call of an ‘assault just occurred’,” the news release states. “While en route to the call, they saw a male Hispanic adult walking down the street who appeared to be covered in blood.”

The man, identified by authorities as Richard Flores, told deputies that he was involved in the incident they were responding to, according to the news release.

As the deputies arrived at the location, they made contact with the surviving victim, the suspect’s mother, who had visible trauma to her upper body. The suspect’s mother took the deputies inside the residence to the suspect’s grandmother, who had “significant trauma to her upper body,” the news release states.

The suspect’s grandmother was pronounced dead at the scene, and the suspect’s mother was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, officials said.

A possible weapon was recovered at the location but authorities did not specify what it was.

Authorities also didn’t disclose a motive.

Flores was taken to the sheriff’s Palmdale Station where he was booked on suspicion of murder. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Flores’ first court appearance is slated for 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Antelope Valley Municipal Court, according to online Sheriff’s inmate records.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

