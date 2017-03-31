LA County Air Show 2017 exceeds expectations



LOS ANGELES – The fourth annual Los Angeles County Air Show welcomed tens of thousands of spectators, guests and performers at Fox Airfield last weekend and exceeded expectations, organizers announced Friday.

“For the fourth year in a row, we have once again put on a safe, world-class event,” stated Ronda Perez, Los Angeles County Airshow Board President.

“Our theme this year “Red, White and Boom” not only paid tribute to the 70th anniversary of the sonic boom with thrilling flight demonstrations by the USAF Thunderbirds, but also featured additional flights ranging from the A-10 Warthogs to world champion aerobatic performances,” Perez added.

Fans also were treated to an on the ground show featuring static displays, one of the largest STEM exhibits known to airshows and panel discussions with aeronautical heroes.

“It was a weekend filled with awe and wonder that fans won’t soon forget,” Perez said.

The boost to the local economy and outlying areas was significant, according to Perez.

Initial projections show millions in direct economic impact with indirect impact numbers currently being determined, she said.

A monetary stipend was also awarded to more than 20 local non-profit groups that provided assistance to the master concessionaire.

The 2017 Los Angeles County Air Show Regional Scholarship recipients — all Antelope Valley students — will be recognized April 19 at the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board meeting and on April 25 at a Lancaster City Council meeting.

“In just four short years, the Air Show has fast become one of the region’s most respected events, making significant contributions to the local economy and inspiring our youth to pursue their dreams,” Perez said. “We look forward to growing this wonderful event while striving to make a difference in the region and the lives of our youth with the scholarship program and more.”

Proceeds from the event fund several scholarships to regional youth and provide seed money for the 2018 Show.

The 2018 Los Angeles County Air Show is scheduled to take place next March. The website https://lacountyairshow.com/ will be updated regularly with news, attraction information and more.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County Air Show.]

