“A Tribute to John Williams” at Palmdale Playhouse

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse will host “A Tribute to John Williams” presented by West Coast Classical Orchestra this weekend.

Shows will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East in Palmdale.

The performance will include selections from Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and Jaws.

“Behind every great film is a compelling score, and the works of film composer John Williams are nothing short of brilliant,” stated Palmdale Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro.

“This show will bring the adventure, fun, romance and magic of these unforgettable movies to life once again,” Pagliaro added.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, military and children ages 12 and under.

Tickets for all Palmdale Playhouse events may be purchased online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/playhouse or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show. For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

