Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Manny Rodriguez

Manny Rodriguez is a 27-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 167 pounds.

Rodriguez is on parole for assault with force resulting in great bodily injury.

His criminal history includes murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Rodriguez is a Mexican Mafia associate who goes by the moniker “Casper”.

Rodriguez failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster or Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Manny Rodriguez is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Jose Trejo

Jose Trejo is a 32-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Trejo is on parole for possession of a controlled substance.

His criminal history includes carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, vehicle theft, numerous narcotics related offenses, and assault with a firearm.

Trejo is an Always Going Crazy Littlerock gang member.

Trejo failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Littlerock, Lancaster or Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Jose Trejo is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

