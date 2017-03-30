LASD investigating after deputy apparently ignores shooting call



LAKEWOOD – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Thursday that it is investigating the actions of a deputy depicted in a YouTube video appearing to ignore a shooting call.

Deputy Jeremy Fennell, who was assigned to the sheriff’s Lakewood Station and was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in January, has been relieved of duty, officials said.

In the 51-second video clip, Fennell appears to be trying to make amends with his girlfriend, but while he speaks a radio call about a shooting is heard.

Fennel then states, “Someone is getting shot right now. I know I got to go, but I’m not going to because you’re mad. Someone is getting shot. Oh well. Oh well. Because I want to make things right with me and you.”

The video was published on Feb. 23 by Fennell’s girlfriend, but it’s unclear when the recording was made.

The sheriff’s department issued the following statement regarding the case:

“The sheriff’s department is aware of the video and is thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding the case. Sheriff Jim McDonnell is very concerned about the actions depicted in the video and the Department is taking appropriate action. Deputy Jeremy Fennel was relieved of duty on Jan. 25, 2017, pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Fennell, 26, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on Jan. 25, and was released a day later after posting $50,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s department.

