Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for grand theft and a suspect wanted for burglary, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Joseph Aguirre

Joseph Aguirre is a 35-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Aguirre is wanted for grand theft.

There is a $20,000 warrant for his arrest.

Aguirre is known to frequent the 200 block of East Avenue K in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Joseph Aguirre is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Day at 661-272-2610.

Richard Collins

Richard Collins is a 24-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Collins is wanted for burglary.

There is a $10,000 warrant for his arrest.

Collins is known to frequent the 4300 block of Casimo Court in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Richard Collins is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Caplinger at 661-272-2462.

