“Coffee with a Cop” April 15 at Vallarta in Palmdale

PALMDALE- Deputies from the Palmdale and Lancaster Sheriff’s Stations are inviting local residents to an informal gathering to discuss community issues, build relationships and have coffee.

“Coffee with a Cop” will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Vallarta Supermarket, located at 38118 47th Street East in Palmdale. This event is free and open to the entire community.

“This is a great opportunity for our citizens and deputies to get to know each other, to talk about issues that matter in the communities we live in and serve,” stated Captain Dennis Kneer of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building, and some residents may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.

“Coffee with a Cop” breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction. Residents are encouraged to ask questions and learn more about the sheriff’s department’s work in their neighborhoods.

“Coffee with a Cop” is a national initiative supported by US Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members, one cup of coffee at a time.

For more information on this event, contact Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Community Relations team at 661-272-2520. View a flyer for this event here.

