Enterprise Elementary students embrace new student lounge

LANCASTER – New doors are opening for students at Enterprise Elementary School. A student lounge is now available to help boost positive behavior during playground time, school officials announced recently.

The lounge accommodates 25 students for each recess period and lunch time. Students are able to participate in a STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] activity or craft, read a book in its library corner, explore with play dough, play fun educational games on iPads, play board games, use Go Noodle for indoor exercises or relax on comfortable bean bags.

The student lounge has become a “positive behavior interventions support” for students, since they are not earning or losing the privilege of utilizing the space, school officials said.

“One of our main goals for this year is to reduce student discipline issues among all our students by building a system that does not rely on privileges,” said Enterprise Elementary School Principal Mary Kruppe. “Each child should have the same opportunities, regardless of their conduct to help improve social behavior and academic outcomes.”

Since the opening of the student lounge, faculty and staff have reported less student discipline issues during playground time in all grade levels. Suspensions have decreased by 50 percent and detentions have decreased by 65 percent.

“The administrators at Enterprise have done an excellent job in recognizing a need and fulfilling it with an opportunity to empower students,” stated Eastside Union School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Marshall. “Providing access to a student lounge that is equipped with a variety of educational activities for students will help each participant become a more productive citizen and make more positive choices in life.”

Enterprise Elementary predicts the number of student discipline issues will continue to drop as they implement more educational programs and opportunities for its students.

Most recently, a school garden program was made available to some students due to the Clean LA grant.

The new garden provides students and teachers an opportunity to work together and learn how to grow healthy food by using their skills in math, science, art, health and social studies. The school garden program is currently being implemented in two classrooms as Enterprise moves forward with plans to expand its two garden beds.

