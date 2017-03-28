The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

3 shot, wounded in Palmdale

by 2 Comments

PALMDALE – Three men were shot Monday at a Palmdale park, according to reports from the scene.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed they were investigating a shooting call that was reported around 7:40 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Manzanita Heights Park, located in the 400 block of Mesa Verde Street but declined to share any details other than they received another call from a hospital where some potential victims from the shooting were.

A photographer at the scene said the three men were barbecuing when the shots rang out and that the men self-transported to the hospital.

All were expected to survive their injuries.

2 comments for "3 shot, wounded in Palmdale"

  1. If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it then it probably a duck.
    Looking like a Gangster shooting at the park, move along nothing to see here. Round 2 coming soon, payback time, service with a grin ;)

    Laws control the lesser man… Right conduct controls the greater one.
    Mark Twain
    Anger is a killing thing: it kills the man who angers, for each rage leaves him less than he had been before – it takes something from him.
    Louis L’Amour

    Reply

    • I wish they’d all just shoot and kill each other and be done with it, so the good people who live here can have our valley back !

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *