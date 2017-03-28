3 shot, wounded in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Three men were shot Monday at a Palmdale park, according to reports from the scene.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed they were investigating a shooting call that was reported around 7:40 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Manzanita Heights Park, located in the 400 block of Mesa Verde Street but declined to share any details other than they received another call from a hospital where some potential victims from the shooting were.

A photographer at the scene said the three men were barbecuing when the shots rang out and that the men self-transported to the hospital.

All were expected to survive their injuries.

–