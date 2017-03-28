PALMDALE – Three men were shot Monday at a Palmdale park, according to reports from the scene.
Sheriff’s officials confirmed they were investigating a shooting call that was reported around 7:40 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Manzanita Heights Park, located in the 400 block of Mesa Verde Street but declined to share any details other than they received another call from a hospital where some potential victims from the shooting were.
A photographer at the scene said the three men were barbecuing when the shots rang out and that the men self-transported to the hospital.
All were expected to survive their injuries.
2 comments for "3 shot, wounded in Palmdale"
callingitasitis says
If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it then it probably a duck.
Looking like a Gangster shooting at the park, move along nothing to see here. Round 2 coming soon, payback time, service with a grin ;)
Laws control the lesser man… Right conduct controls the greater one.
Mark Twain
Anger is a killing thing: it kills the man who angers, for each rage leaves him less than he had been before – it takes something from him.
Louis L’Amour
Marisa R. says
I wish they’d all just shoot and kill each other and be done with it, so the good people who live here can have our valley back !