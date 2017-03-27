Palmdale’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest begins April 1

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale will accept entries throughout the month of April for its “Walk on Words” poetry contest, which will culminate with the winning poem being stamped in concrete at Domenic Massari Park.

The contest is free and open to all ages. All poems must be submitted at www.cityofpalmdale.org/walkonwords by Sunday, April 30.

This year’s theme is “Summer.” Submitted poems must be family friendly and the subject around summer. Poems must be original compositions written by the submitting poet, no more than 10 lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces. Poems not meeting the requirements for line limitations are automatically disqualified. Complete rules and regulations are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/walkonwords.

Poems will be judged based on suitability, originality, creativity and artistic quality.The winner will be notified by phone or email and announced at a public unveiling at Domenic Massari Park at a date to be determined later.

“April is National Poetry Month and we’re celebrating by giving our residents a chance to express themselves creative through poetry,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation and Culture Director Keri Smith. “Who knows? Your poem about summer just may end up being stamped in concrete at Domenic Massari Park.”

For more information on Palmdale’s “Walk on Words” Poetry Contest, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

