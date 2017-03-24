Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Lazelle Leo Davis

Lazelle Leo Davis is a 23-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds.

Davis is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $40,000 warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the location of Lazelle Leo Davis is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Detective Smith at 661-948-8466.

–

Amber and Crystal Rodriguez

Amber Nicole Rodriguez and Crystal Jovanrita Rodriguez are sisters wanted in the same case.

Amber is 24 years old, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Crystal is 25 years old, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Amber and Crystal are wanted for assault.

They each have a $30,000 warrant for arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Amber Nicole Rodriguez and Crystal Jovanrita Rodriguez is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Detective Clark at 661-948-8466.

–