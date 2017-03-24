LA County Air Show in Lancaster this weekend

LANCASTER – Thousands of aviation fans will gather in Lancaster this weekend for the Los Angeles County Air Show, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Jet Demonstration Team, aircraft static displays, warbirds, the Patriot Parachute Team, a hands-on STEM exhibition, aviation history panels and live music.
Themed “Red, White and Boom!”, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, at General William J. Fox Airfield, located at 4555 West Avenue G in Lancaster.
Gate ticket prices are $25 for adults, $20 for children ages 6-11, and $20 for military (ID required). Kids 5 and under are free. General parking is $10. Tickets may be purchased online at a discount. To purchase tickets online, click here.
The world famous United States Air Force Thunderbirds will headline both Air Show days.
Others in the lineup include:
- Greg “Wired” Coyler in his Lockheed T-33 – Ace Maker
- Vicky Benzing in her 1940 Boeing Stearman
- Bill Stein precision aerobatics in a colorful Zivko Edge 540
- Matt Chapman in his Extra 330LX
- Rob Holland in his MXS-RH
- Rob Harrison “The Tumbling Bear” aerobatics in his Zlin 142C
- Paul “Sticky” Strickland in the L-39 Albatros jet
- Patriot Parachute Team
- Bill Braack in the Jet Pick-Up Truck Smoke-n-Thunder
- NASA ER-2 High Altitude Science Aircraft flyover
- Supermarine Spitfire Mk XIV and the Yakovlev Yak-3 Warbird flyovers by the Commemorative Air Force Southern California’s Wing – Camarillo
- North American F-86F Sabre, Lockheed P-38J Lightning, North American P-51 Mustang, Vought F4U-1 Corsair and the North American B-25J Mitchell Warbird flyovers by the Planes of Fame Air Museum
On the ground will be numerous aircraft static displays, including:
- Bell AH-1S Cobra
- Piper PA23-250 Geronimo Aztec
- MDD F-15C Eagle NASA
- Lockheed L-12A Electra Jr
- Eurocopter MH-65 Dolphin US Coast Guard
- Cessna 182 Skylane Civil Air Patrol
- Airbus Helicopter AS350 B2 A-Star Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
- Republic RC-3 Seabee
- Lockheed L-18 Lodestar
The event will also feature Aeronautical History Panels, including:
- Out of the Black; The First Flight of the F-117 Nighthawk Stealth
- Breaking Barriers: Women in Aviation
- Free Falling from Space
- Going Downtown — The Air War in Vietnam
- White Knights and Starry Skies — The Voyage Toward Civilian Space Travelers
For all Air Show information, including event maps, FAQs, a complete list of performers and sequence of events, visit http://lacountyairshow.com/.
1 comment for "LA County Air Show in Lancaster this weekend"
Alby says
I wish you guys did this once a week or month. Love it!