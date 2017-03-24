LA County Air Show in Lancaster this weekend

LANCASTER – Thousands of aviation fans will gather in Lancaster this weekend for the Los Angeles County Air Show, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Jet Demonstration Team, aircraft static displays, warbirds, the Patriot Parachute Team, a hands-on STEM exhibition, aviation history panels and live music.

Themed “Red, White and Boom!”, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, at General William J. Fox Airfield, located at 4555 West Avenue G in Lancaster.

Gate ticket prices are $25 for adults, $20 for children ages 6-11, and $20 for military (ID required). Kids 5 and under are free. General parking is $10. Tickets may be purchased online at a discount. To purchase tickets online, click here.

The world famous United States Air Force Thunderbirds will headline both Air Show days.

Others in the lineup include:

Greg “Wired” Coyler in his Lockheed T-33 – Ace Maker

Vicky Benzing in her 1940 Boeing Stearman

Bill Stein precision aerobatics in a colorful Zivko Edge 540

Matt Chapman in his Extra 330LX

Rob Holland in his MXS-RH

Rob Harrison “The Tumbling Bear” aerobatics in his Zlin 142C

Paul “Sticky” Strickland in the L-39 Albatros jet

Patriot Parachute Team

Bill Braack in the Jet Pick-Up Truck Smoke-n-Thunder

NASA ER-2 High Altitude Science Aircraft flyover

Supermarine Spitfire Mk XIV and the Yakovlev Yak-3 Warbird flyovers by the Commemorative Air Force Southern California’s Wing – Camarillo

North American F-86F Sabre, Lockheed P-38J Lightning, North American P-51 Mustang, Vought F4U-1 Corsair and the North American B-25J Mitchell Warbird flyovers by the Planes of Fame Air Museum

On the ground will be numerous aircraft static displays, including:

Bell AH-1S Cobra

Piper PA23-250 Geronimo Aztec

MDD F-15C Eagle NASA

Lockheed L-12A Electra Jr

Eurocopter MH-65 Dolphin US Coast Guard

Cessna 182 Skylane Civil Air Patrol

Airbus Helicopter AS350 B2 A-Star Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Republic RC-3 Seabee

Lockheed L-18 Lodestar

The event will also feature Aeronautical History Panels, including:

Out of the Black; The First Flight of the F-117 Nighthawk Stealth

Breaking Barriers: Women in Aviation

Free Falling from Space

Going Downtown — The Air War in Vietnam

White Knights and Starry Skies — The Voyage Toward Civilian Space Travelers

For all Air Show information, including event maps, FAQs, a complete list of performers and sequence of events, visit http://lacountyairshow.com/.

