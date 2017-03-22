Passenger killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash near Lancaster

LANCASTER – A backseat passenger was killed and four others, including a 2-year-old girl, were seriously injured Tuesday evening after a driver ran a stop sign and caused a two-vehicle collision in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The deadly crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, on 150th Street East at Avenue J, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Roxana Castellanos, 21, of Lancaster, was driving a 2006 Audi A6 northbound on 150th Street East, and 34-year-old David Villarreal of Phelan was driving a 2015 Kia Optima eastbound on Avenue J, according to the CHP.

“Castellanos failed to stop for the posted stop sign and entered the intersection into the path of Villarreal,” the CHP report states.

“The front of Villarreal’s Kia Optima collided with the left side of Castellanos’ Audi A6. As a result of this collision, Castellanos’ left rear passenger sustained fatal injuries,” the CHP report states.

The deceased passenger was a 20-year-old woman from Littlerock, according to the CHP report. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Castellanos and her two other passengers — 18-year-old Averie Bryant and a 2-year-old girl, both from Lancaster — sustained major injuries in the crash, according to the CHP report.

The other driver [Villarreal] sustained moderate injuries.

All injured parties were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment.

“Alcohol/drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Vandecar at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

–