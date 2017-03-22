Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for domestic violence and a suspect wanted for burglary, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Gregorio Rubalcaba

Gregorio Rubalcaba is a 40-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Rubalcaba is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $50,000 warrant for his arrest.

Rubalcaba is known to frequent the 3100 block of East Avenue Q-12 in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Gregorio Rubalcaba is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–

Lativia King

Lativia King is a 24 year-old female with brown eyes and black hair. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

King is wanted for burglary.

There is a no bail warrant for her arrest.

King is known to frequent the 37700 block of Lasker Avenue in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Lativia King is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–