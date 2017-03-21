Trace Adkins to perform at Palmdale Amphitheater, tickets go on sale Friday



PALMDALE – Country star Trace Adkins will take the stage at the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, July 29, at 8 p.m., for an evening of boot stompin’ hit music.

Adkins’ trademark baritone has powered countless hits to the top of the charts and sold over 10 million albums cumulatively. His hit list includes “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “Songs About Me,” “Every Light In The House,” “Hillbilly Bone (Blake Shelton & Trace Adkins),” and “Just Fishin’,” to name a few.

The Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry is a TV personality, actor, author, and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and the American Red Cross, for whom he raised over $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.

In recent years, Adkins has performed 10 USO Tours.

In his 2007 autobiography, A Personal Stand: Observations and Opinions from a Freethinking Roughneck, the former oil-rigger recounted his rise to fame, brushes with death, and battles with personal demons. Adkins has played a tough as nails biker in The Lincoln Lawyer (starring Matthew McConaughey), and a wise oracle of a tattoo artist in the family-friendly film Moms’ Night Out (starring Patricia Heaton, Sean Astin, Sarah Drew). He also developed and hosted GAC’s “Great American Heroes” honoring every-day heroes.

Adkins’ newest album, “Something’s Going On” will be released March 31, 2017.

“Trace Adkins is no stranger to our area,” said Palmdale’s Communications Manager John Mlynar. “His music video for ‘Swing’ was filmed at the Hanger in the Antelope Valley!” [View the video above]

Tickets go on sale March 24, and will be available at www.palmdaleamphitheater.com. VIP tickets are $45 and general admission is $30.

Other summer concerts and movies coming to the Palmdale Amphitheater will be announced soon.

The Palmdale Amphitheater, once again voted the best place to hear live music in the Antelope Valley, is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Logix Federal Credit Union, Opportunities for Learning, and Valleywide Dental.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

