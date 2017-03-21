Pet compliance checks in AV starting March 22

PALMDALE – Animal care and control field officers plan to hit the streets and parks in the Antelope Valley Wednesday to enforce pet licensing and spay/neuter laws.

The enforcement teams will fan out in the unincorporated areas of Palmdale (zip code 93591), Llano (zip code 93544), Pearblossom (zip code 93553) and Littlerock (zip code 93543), according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC).

“Field enforcement efforts are designed to ensure that residents’ dogs and cats are in compliance with mandatory licensing requirements, spay/neuter, and microchipping,” the news release states.

Dog and cat owners in unincorporated areas of the county are required to license and microchip their pets. Dogs and cats must also be spayed or neutered, with some exemptions for competition, breeding and service dogs and pets with health problems.

State law also requires that all dogs at least 4 months old be vaccinated against rabies. The county requires the same vaccination for cats.

Residents caught not complying with the pet ordinances will be charged license fees, delinquency charges and a $40 field enforcement fee, officials said in the news release.

The Department of Animal Care and Control said it receives about 70,000 unwanted animals each year and urged responsible pet owners to avoid unplanned litters by following the spay and neuter law.

The Department of Animal Care and Control offers low-cost vaccination and microchips and financial assistance for spay and neuter surgeries.

More information and license applications can be found online at www.animalcare.lacounty.gov or at any county animal care center.

