Pet compliance checks in AV starting March 22

PALMDALE – Animal care and control field officers plan to hit the streets and parks in the Antelope Valley Wednesday to enforce pet licensing and spay/neuter laws.
The enforcement teams will fan out in the unincorporated areas of Palmdale (zip code 93591), Llano (zip code 93544), Pearblossom (zip code 93553) and Littlerock (zip code 93543), according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC).
“Field enforcement efforts are designed to ensure that residents’ dogs and cats are in compliance with mandatory licensing requirements, spay/neuter, and microchipping,” the news release states.
Dog and cat owners in unincorporated areas of the county are required to license and microchip their pets. Dogs and cats must also be spayed or neutered, with some exemptions for competition, breeding and service dogs and pets with health problems.
State law also requires that all dogs at least 4 months old be vaccinated against rabies. The county requires the same vaccination for cats.
Residents caught not complying with the pet ordinances will be charged license fees, delinquency charges and a $40 field enforcement fee, officials said in the news release.
The Department of Animal Care and Control said it receives about 70,000 unwanted animals each year and urged responsible pet owners to avoid unplanned litters by following the spay and neuter law.
The Department of Animal Care and Control offers low-cost vaccination and microchips and financial assistance for spay and neuter surgeries.
More information and license applications can be found online at www.animalcare.lacounty.gov or at any county animal care center.
WB says
They should start citing people for failure to scoop up dog poop left on other people lawns and public parks.
Val says
Yeesssssss I agree 100%
Pdc says
Pay the dues. If you comply I.e neuter your pet ( like a responsible pet owner) it only costs 20$ a year. Besides if you spay and neuter pets it will keep the amount of animals at the shelter down.
Mark Pursel says
Please remember: unless government agents have a warrant you do not have to speak to them, let them into your home, or let them inspect your personal property (your pet). Even if they obtain a search warrant to inspect your home or property (pet), you still are under no obligation to answer any of their questions. Animal control officers are not sworn law enforcement officers so they also do not have the authority to detain you on the street; the only way they can stop and talk to you and inspect your pet is if you give them consent. It is not wise to consent to speak to government agents or to let them inspect your property (pet), especially since they want to cite and fine you. Do not become a victim of our ever growing police state.
Legal Voice says
People should not have to pay ANYTHING if they have an indoor pet. Animal Control is charging people for a Code, number, and info in the database of their computer that they never look at. Absolutely ridiculous.
Hey lets get a Petition that when they stop their Nazi actions of KILLING innocent animals…..then we’ll pay a fee.
Hmmmm says
So i guess this is like 40s germany just with pets.
Hannah J. says
The county needs to find another way to raise money instead of knocking on people’s doors about animals they don’t take care of. Fineing residents doesn’t solve anything. Looks like you guys don’t put any energy into educating the public about lisencing as well as spaying/neutering animals. Instead, you rather dig money out of pockets of people with a $40 “field enforcement fee” ( no one asked for you to come over) and plus some other nonsense you want to put down. I call [removed].
Marc Hammer says
Looks like you need spell checker you illegal pet breeder.
Alby says
Grammer nazis should get
Alby says
Neutered
TM says
That is why they do it, that’s the only way to get lazy , irresponsible people to take care of their pets, by fining them ..They do put enough education out there for people to be aware of spaying and neutering, heck, people have no problem overbreeding themselves, so of course they are not gonna care about their own animals, or pets if that is what they deserve to be called…
So yes , I highly agree for them to go do ” checks” on irresponsible, uneducated, people, if they can’t AFFORD to get it done, then don’t have the pet in the first place
Kim says
Come check out te shadow springs apartment on 5th st east
BobM says
Worthless tax eaters
William says
BobM You’re too hard on yourself.