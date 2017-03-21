Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Clay Lafunchez

Clay Lafunchez is a 34-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Lafunchez is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon.

His criminal history includes grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, making terrorist threats, spousal battery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and theft.

Lafunchez failed to report to his parole agent and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster or Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Clay Lafunchez is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Cordero Ehirim

Cordero Ehirim is a 29-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Ehirim is on parole for burglary.

He is an On Point Blood gang member.

His criminal history includes grand theft, burglary, receiving stolen property and possession of an assault weapon.

Ehirim failed to report to his parole agent as required and he is believed to be somewhere in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Cordero Ehirim is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–