Help Palmdale detectives find missing hiker

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help to find a man who went missing nearly a year ago when he said he was going hiking in the Angeles National Forest.

Michael Patrick Flynn, 63, is white, 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. He has a chipped front tooth.

“Mr. Flynn last spoke to family members on May 1, 2016, when he told them he would be hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains for a few days,” a sheriff’s statement said.

“Mr. Flynn was believed to have been hiking in the Devil’s Punchbowl Recreation Area, headed south towards Highway 2, in the Angeles National Forest,” the statement said.

Flynn was reported missing when he failed to return, and rescuers searched an area between Wrightwood and Dawson Saddle along Highway 2, and north to the Devil’s Punchbowl Recreation Area, but failed to find him.

“Rescuers have exhausted all leads and are seeking the public’s help,” the statement said.

Anyone with information on Flynn’s whereabouts is urged to call Detective Luis Nunez at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

–