More than 400 Palmdale children united for Read Across America

PALMDALE – The Palmdale School District partnered with the Antelope Valley Mall on March 4 for its inaugural Grab Your Hat and Read with The Cat event.

More than 400 children attended the two-hour event to celebrate the end of Read Across America week.

“Our goal is to reach out to all Palmdale families and educate them on the importance of reading,” stated Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado. “By reading with your child each day, you are building their vocabulary, improving his or her writing skills and helping lower the achievement gap.”

The event had a variety of special guests, including the Cat in the Hat, Mother Goose, Princess Elsa and more to get children excited about reading.

The district donated 350 books to Palmdale families and celebrated a milestone of its students

reading more than 230 million words through its Footsteps2Brilliance application.

The app is a free early learning literacy app designed to provide a wide range of books, literacy games and activities to have children reading at their grade level. The district recognized its top readers from each elementary school during the event.

The school district also provided a Footsteps2Brilliance station to register Palmdale families for the free application.

Additionally, the district provided all the supplies for each station that was spread across the food court. Children had the opportunity to learn drawing techniques with DreamWorks Artist Steven Macleod. The children also got to paint a butterfly, write a story, visit the Palmdale Library Tech Mobile, join Mother Goose and Princess Elsa for story time, and have their face painted.

“It was wonderful to see Palmdale families come together and unite for literacy,” stated Superintendent Maldonado. “I would like to thank our teachers and administrators for volunteering and the Palmdale Kiwanis West for their donation to make this event a success. Our team has already begun preparations for next year’s event.”

