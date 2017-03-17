Couple sentenced for 2012 gang murder in Lake Los Angeles

LANCASTER – A man and a woman were sentenced Thursday for their role in the gang-motivated killing of a 21-year-old man in Lake Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Rudolfo Alcantar, 30, was sentenced to life in state prison without the possibility of parole and co-defendant Rosie Lisa Morales, 22, was sentenced to 48 years to life in state prison for the 2012 death of Christian Bojorquez, according to Deputy District Attorneys Carolyn Yeh and Stephen Morgan.

On March 5, 2012, Bojorquez was lured out under false pretenses by Morales to a remote area of Lake Los Angeles, where Morales and Alcantar together shot beat, and carjacked Bojorquez, prosecutors said. The couple then left Bojorquez for dead in the desert near the intersection of 180th Street East and Avenue M, the prosecutors said.

The victim was found alive by a good Samaritan and he was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition; but he died nine days later, according to court testimony.

Two days after the attack, Morales set fire to Bojorquez’s vehicle in the Pearblossom area in an attempt to destroy evidence of the murder.

Evidence presented at the trial revealed that Bojorquez, who had been loosely associating with gang members, was targeted because the gang deemed him a “snitch” after a contact with police from the previous year.

Alcantar was arrested in August of 2012 and Morales was arrested that September in connection with the murder.

Alcantar was convicted by a jury on Aug. 5, 2016, of one count of first-degree murder with special circumstances of lying in wait and murder during the commission of a carjacking and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Morales was found guilty by another jury on Aug. 4, 2016, of one count each of second-degree murder and arson of property.

The juries also found the defendants committed the crimes for the benefit of, in association with, or at the direction of a criminal street gang.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

