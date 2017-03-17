AVH celebrates Certified Nurses Day

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital is honoring its board certified nurses in observance of Certified Nurses Day. More than 120 nurses representing 25 specialty areas are being recognized for their professionalism, leadership and commitment to excellence in patient care.

“Here at Antelope Valley Hospital, we have many extraordinary nurses providing exceptional care every day,” stated AVH Chief Nursing Officer Aya Smith. “Today we are honoring those nurses who have dedicated countless hours to furthering their education, gaining specialized expertise, and striving to achieve better outcomes in the health and wellbeing of our patients.”

Some of the specialty areas in which AVH nurses have achieved certification include neonatal intensive care, critical care, emergency, pediatric, medical surgical and obstetrics, among others.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center and the American Nurses Association designated March 19 as Certified Nurses Day because it is the birthday of Margrete Madden Styles, a visionary nursing leader and scholar who was known as the “Mother of Nurse Credentialing.”

The purpose of Certified Nurses Day is to recognize those who have achieved certifications and to encourage other nurses to seize the opportunity and further their education.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

