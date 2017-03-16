“Power Rangers” actor pleads guilty in roommate’s stabbing death

LANCASTER – An actor who appeared in the children’s television series “Power Rangers Samurai” has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for his roommate’s stabbing death just over two years ago.

Ricardo Medina, 38, admitted an allegation that he used a sword during the Jan. 31, 2015, killing of Josh Sutter at the home the two shared in Green Valley, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Medina — who is due back in a Lancaster courtroom for sentencing on March 30 — is facing six years in prison.

The two men had gotten into an argument about Medina’s girlfriend and the dispute turned physical, with Medina stabbing Sutter multiple times with a sword, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Medina was initially arrested shortly after Sutter’s killing, then released after prosecutors asked for further investigation into the man’s death, authorities said.

Medina was arrested again by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in January 2016 on a murder charge stemming from the killing. He has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

The murder charge is expected to be dismissed as a result of his plea.

