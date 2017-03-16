Palmdale Playhouse to launch ‘Sounds of the City’

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse is launching Sounds of the City, a new community program that gives professional and semi-professional performers an opportunity to showcase their talents at the Playhouse.

“Sounds of the City turns the spotlight on performing artists who have a connection to the Antelope Valley,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro.

The program is open to a variety of performing artists, including musicians, vocalists, dancers and actors. There are a limited number of performing dates available.

Qualifying artists must demonstrate an ability to generate ticket sales, interest, excitement and “fill the house.” Sounds of the City is not intended for amateur performers.

How to apply

For more information and to obtain an application, visit www.palmdaleplayhouse.com and click “Performer Application” or get the application here.

The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East, is an intimate 325-seat, fully equipped theater with a wood stage, main curtain, orchestra pit, professional lighting and audio equipment, sound booth, stage crew, staffed box office, lobby and concessions snack bar.

Tickets for all Palmdale Playhouse events may be purchased online at www.palmdaleplayhouse.com or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show.

For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

