PALMDALE — Local detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted in a theft at a West Palmdale Walmart.
The theft occurred about 9:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the store at 40130 10th Street West, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
The man pictured above entered the store with a woman, loaded up a shopping cart with miscellaneous bedding items, and proceeded to checkout, sheriff’s officials said.
“The suspects used the self-checkout register, only paying for half of the items in the cart. Once the transaction was complete, the suspects wheeled the shopping cart out of the store with the unpaid items,” the news release states.
One suspect [pictured above] was described as a black man in his 20s wearing a gray sweater, a gray beanie and black pants.
The second suspect [not shown] was described as a black woman in her 20s wearing a green jacket with a pink shirt.
Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Halvorsen at 661-272-2479.
7 comments for "Help Palmdale detectives catch suspected Walmart thieves"
