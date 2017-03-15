Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for domestic violence and a suspect wanted for vandalism, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

John Fike

John Fike is a 44-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Fike is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $30,000 warrant for his arrest.

Fike is known to frequent the 47000 block of Cedrela Avenue in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of John Fike is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–

Rachel Garcia

Rachel Garcia is a 26-year-old female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Garcia is wanted for vandalism.

There is a $50,000 warrant for her arrest.

Garcia is known to frequent the 5700 block of Knightbridge Court in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Rachel Garcia is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Hilzendeger at 661-272-2611.

–