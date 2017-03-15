Lifeguard positions available at city of Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s recreation and culture department is seeking candidates for Lifeguard I positions at the city’s pools and DryTown Water Park this summer.

Interested persons may complete an online application at: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/palmdale by Monday, April 3, at 12 noon.

Applications may also be filled out at the City of Palmdale’s Human Resources Department, located at 823 East Avenue Q-9, Suite B, in Palmdale.

Lifeguards candidates must be at least 17 years of age by July 1, 2017. Qualified candidates must have successfully completed Red Cross First Aid, CPR for the Professional Rescuer, and the Lifeguard Training certification course before appointment to the position.

Qualified candidates must complete a swim test prior to the interview.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

