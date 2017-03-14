Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash

LANCASTER – A 28-year-old Palmdale man died Monday evening after his motorcycle crashed into the back of an SUV in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 6 p.m. Monday, March 13, on Avenue K at 10th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates the driver of a gray Ford Explorer was eastbound [on] Avenue K in the number one lane,” the news release states.

The Ford Explorer’s driver, 45-year-old Victor Diaz of San Fernando, stopped at a red traffic light at 10th Street West and noticed a black Yamaha motorcycle traveling behind him “at what appeared to be a high rate of speed, closing rapidly,” according to the news release.

“[Diaz] tried to move forward to create distance but was rear-ended by [the motorcycle],” the news release states.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and sustained severe head trauma. He was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a black male in his 20s, coroner’s officials said Tuesday afternoon.

“Witnesses indicated [the motorcycle] was traveling between 55 and 75 miles per hour, well above the posted limit,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Investigators are asking that anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office at 661-948-8466.

