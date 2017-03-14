LANCASTER – A 28-year-old Palmdale man died Monday evening after his motorcycle crashed into the back of an SUV in Lancaster, authorities said.
The fatal collision happened around 6 p.m. Monday, March 13, on Avenue K at 10th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates the driver of a gray Ford Explorer was eastbound [on] Avenue K in the number one lane,” the news release states.
The Ford Explorer’s driver, 45-year-old Victor Diaz of San Fernando, stopped at a red traffic light at 10th Street West and noticed a black Yamaha motorcycle traveling behind him “at what appeared to be a high rate of speed, closing rapidly,” according to the news release.
“[Diaz] tried to move forward to create distance but was rear-ended by [the motorcycle],” the news release states.
The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and sustained severe head trauma. He was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a black male in his 20s, coroner’s officials said Tuesday afternoon.
“Witnesses indicated [the motorcycle] was traveling between 55 and 75 miles per hour, well above the posted limit,” the sheriff’s news release states.
Investigators are asking that anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Traffic Office at 661-948-8466.
8 comments for "Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash"
Brian says
Very Sorry. Maybe misjudged his speed and simply too late.
Monique says
Gone too soon. RIP Timothy.
ZZ says
RIP……SORRY FOR HIS FAMILY.
MY PRAYERS TO YOU.
Nick says
R.I.P. Tim, you will be dearly missed on this earth, it was not a party unless you were there. I will always remember you and the great times I got to spend with you. I know you will be watching over all of us.
Jesse says
Rest easy!!! You are missed!
Kim Viens says
Tim your so loved and will be deeply missed. You were a friend to all who met you and a brother to all your friends and a son to all us parents. R. I. P.
Joseph Sikkens says
I love you man. You were our brother and gave us smiles anytime.’too many parties we went to and had each other’s backs in fights. Love you Timbo. Till we meet again … “stay the course.”
Aaron says
RIP brother until we meet again .. you were loved dearly and will be missed