LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Services Detail will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Lancaster this Friday, March 17, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment. They also will check for proper licensing and will strive to delay motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving.
Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.
Funding for this operation is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The Sheriff’s Department advises residents to plan ahead with these tips:
- Arrange rides home for your friends, family, co-workers and yourself before the drinking begins.
- Identify and provide free non-alcoholic drinks or other promotional items to the designated driver.
- Party hosts and servers should limit drinks to guests or patrons. Don’t serve more than one or two drinks over several hours.
- Cut back on the amount of drinks you plan to bring to a party, and provide plenty of food.
4 comments for "DUI checkpoint in Lancaster this Friday"
You AV FOOLS says
Don’t talk about the checkpoints just do it.. it would also be a good idea to have immigration around that also might help cut down on DUIs and unlicensed drivers and uninsured
SMHX2 says
@you AV FOOLS, I love it when dumbaxxess such as you type crap like it was coming out of their axx. Surely you know that by law they have to disclose DUI checkpoints.
Oh, about your 2nd comment, I vote for an IQ checkpoint, you’d be the 1st to be deported, hopefully to Alabama. Enjoy!
Jack Handy says
Get deported for low IQ?
Tim Scott says
Man, would THAT make America great again…but where would we send sixty-three million Trump voters?