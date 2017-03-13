LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Services Detail will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Lancaster this Friday, March 17, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment. They also will check for proper licensing and will strive to delay motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving.
Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.
Funding for this operation is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The Sheriff’s Department advises residents to plan ahead with these tips:
- Arrange rides home for your friends, family, co-workers and yourself before the drinking begins.
- Identify and provide free non-alcoholic drinks or other promotional items to the designated driver.
- Party hosts and servers should limit drinks to guests or patrons. Don’t serve more than one or two drinks over several hours.
- Cut back on the amount of drinks you plan to bring to a party, and provide plenty of food.
–
16 comments for "DUI checkpoint in Lancaster this Friday"
callingitasitis says
@SMHX2
That is Ok you can keep your white sheets and you can wear the cone hat with the peekaboo holes. I think it is perfect fit for you. Sorry , not going to leave my home state(East Los) but I am having way to much fun watching melt down.
@ Tim Scott
If ICE agents does show up for the DUI/ driver license check party, the cites are for resistance minded left.
I think there is only one quality worse than hardness of heart and that is softness of head.
Theodore Roosevelt
Callingitasitis says
There are a lot of Numbnutz against this checks. We all would LOVE to dump our political oppositions in other countries and states but we still live in the land of the free and the brave paid in blood by every generation. I say the GREASTEST nation in the world. If someone does not love the nation you are welcome to leave and find a new home, I hear Cuba has a great health care system and free education. ICE will do what it needs to do per our national federal laws.
18 U.S.C. §§ 371 and 372–conspiracies to commit any offense against the United States, or to prevent or retaliate in response to the lawful discharge of the duties of Federal officers (overlap with 18 U.S.C. §§ 1503, 1505, 1510, 1512, and 1513). see generally United States v. Frankhauser, 80 F.3d 641, 653 (1st Cir. 1996) (conspiracy to persuade witness to destroy or conceal evidence for use in an official proceeding); United States v. Fullbright, 69 F.3d 1468, 1472.
18 U.S. Code § 1502 – Resistance to extradition agent
Whoever knowingly and willfully obstructs, resists, or opposes an extradition agent of the United States in the execution of his duties, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.
(June 24, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 769; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(F), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)
https://www.justice.gov/usam/criminal-resource-manual-1739-offenses-related-obstruction-justice-offenses.
The most practical kind of politics is the politics of decency.
Theodore Roosevelt,
From the deepest desires often come the deadliest hate.
Socrates
SMHX2 says
@Callingitasitis
Not happening here, better pack up your crap and deport yourself, sniff. Now, go wash and press your white sheets and prepare the cross you need to burn. Geez.
Tim Scott says
Were these citations of law supposed to have something to do with a DUI checkpoint?
Your citations refer to federal officers or extradition agents, neither of which are involved in DUI checkpoints which are run by the sheriff’s department. One might think that you are just parroting something that sounds good to you without having any clue what you are talking about. Keep that up and you might be president one day.
Boozer says
They should just wait for the Fair to open and set up a DUI checkpoint there. Or Streets of Lancaster. Or Celebrate American Booze. Or Field of Booze. Booze, booze, booze. Rex loves to claim he has a Christian city then sells booze, booze, and more booze. You won’t see more drunks in one place than at the Fairground. No limits. Just keep drinking. Booze, booze, booze!
You AV FOOLS says
Don’t talk about the checkpoints just do it.. it would also be a good idea to have immigration around that also might help cut down on DUIs and unlicensed drivers and uninsured
SMHX2 says
@you AV FOOLS, I love it when dumbaxxess such as you type crap like it was coming out of their axx. Surely you know that by law they have to disclose DUI checkpoints.
Oh, about your 2nd comment, I vote for an IQ checkpoint, you’d be the 1st to be deported, hopefully to Alabama. Enjoy!
Jack Handy says
Get deported for low IQ?
Tim Scott says
Man, would THAT make America great again…but where would we send sixty-three million Trump voters?
William says
In the last 15 years, the gop/tea party/trump ‘peoples’ have been more of a threat to this country than all the immigrants and terrorists combined.
And, they are looking to do more harm in the next few years.
Immigrants and terrorists aren’t gonna try to kick 14 million Americans off the ACA. How many Americans will suffer earlier deaths due to a gop so-called health plan?
The good news, as it were, is that 59% of the trump voters will lose Obamacare if it’s repealed. Well deserved poetic justice. Since they didn’t care about anyone but themselves when they voted, they are will be getting their just desserts. Schadenfreude.
Laughing says
Russia of course!
SMHX2 says
@Tim Scott & @William
Yep, they shot themselves right on the nuts, karma is quite the beatch- enjoy your uninsured lives repugnicans! This is what happens when your only intention is to harm others, you end up with idiot Trump as president surrounded by imbecile minions. Big congrats!
Eric says
They’re required by law to disclose the checkpoints. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be able to do them like other states.
Callingitasitis says
@ SMHX2
These are just for you.
It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.
Aristotle
Politics is war without bloodshed while war is politics with bloodshed.
Mao Zedong
Communism is not love. Communism is a hammer which we use to crush the enemy.
Mao Zedong
SMHX2 says
@Callingitasitis
Entertain what thought? You just regurgitate what you hear on Fox News, don’t make me laugh…hahaha too late!
It’s better to die on your feet than to live on your knees. Coward repugnicans!
Communism is what is coming your way because you voted for a man that is in bed with Putin.
We can do this all day, what is your point?
Tim Scott says
Spewing quotes when you don’t seem to have any clue what they are even about makes you look silly. Have you noticed that?