LLANO — A Lancaster motorist died Saturday evening after he lost control of his Camaro on Highway 138 and caused a crash that killed the other car’s passenger and critically injured two children and the other driver.
The Camaro’s driver, 22-year-old Jesse James Sandoval of Lancaster, died at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, March 11, on SR-138 at 175th Street East, authorities said.
Sandoval was driving the 1998 Chevy Camaro westbound on SR-138 at an unknown rate of speed when he lost control, crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and was struck broadside by a 2012 Ford Fusion, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
“The force of this impact caused [the Camaro] to split in two,” and Sandoval sustained fatal injuries, the CHP report states.
A passenger in the Ford Fusion, 29-year-old Miriam Yudith Contreras of Palmdale, also died at the scene of the collision.
The Fusion’s driver, 31-year-old Gustavo Escobedo of Palmdale, was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries, the CHP report states.
Two backseat passengers in the Fusion, a 4-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl, suffered major injuries and were airlifted to Northridge Hospital.
A third car, a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser, hit half of the wrecked Camaro, which was blocking the No. 2 eastbound lane of Highway 138. The motorist in that car, 74-year-old Richard Saylor of Pinon Hills, suffered minor injuries and drove himself home.
“The cause of this traffic collision is still under investigation. The use of alcohol and/or drugs is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.
19 comments for "2 killed in Highway 138 crash"
Espie Castro says
My condolences to the Contreras family
Teresa M says
my mom called me and told of what happen there family of a brother in law of mine the driver of the focus was his cusin im sorry for your loss bro .. my prayes go out to all to him he lost his wife and its so sad cuz there was on there way to see there other child in the hospital who was about to have a surgery and that child still dont know her mom is gone and the rest of her famaily are in hospital and might not make it to see her my heart breaks for all of them in my prayer to all ……
Callingitasitis says
Condolences to all who have lost someone and quick recovery for the injured. I read another news outlet on the same collision as a possible DUI if not a DUI driver texting while driving at a high rate of speed (split vehicle) and crossing over into oncoming traffic. Do we have a problem here?????????????
roxy says
I hope you recover soon Gustavo I know its going to be a long recovery im so sorry for your wife’s death andi am hoping that both of your little girl continue to fight for there life’s . God please give the family strength .
Cathy says
Such a tragic lost. We had just passed that way earlier. My prayers and thoughts go out to the families. May God comfort you. In your time of sorrow.
Mr. Zog says
Tragic…Prayers to everyone involved.
Godspeed Everyone!
maria says
R.I.P JESSIE
Roger says
I drive that section of the 138 two times a month. People are always speeding on this road. My advise to everyone is to SLOW DOWN.
Sick of fools says
My condolences for the Ford Fusion passenger.
And Family.
The Camaro driver I just couldn’t give a damn..
Because your stupidity killed someone
Fu** Av Fools says
I agree with you! And I just saw a post in Facebook asking for money for this guys cremation!!!!
Fu.. that!!!!
You AV FOOLS says
Sorry for the loss of the passenger in the Ford Fusion. The Camaro driver you deserve what you got.
One more death in the AV. caused by a Latin driver.
Go down to the swap meet at 4th points and they can see how are you idiots pull out when it says do not make a left hand turn I mean are you people stupid you can’t read English get the hell off the road
And if anyone doesn’t like what I said well that’s just tough
George says
138 is a death road they drive it like a free way CHP. Needs to radar that road daily
Rusty Shackelford says
People need to lay off the booze and speeding,
Niza says
People need to realize that cars are dangerous!
It’s always heart wrenching to find out that people have died or are severely injured due to a car crash <:(
Please please please drive safe! And don't be angered by someone who IS driving safe!
All they're trying to do is get to their destination alive
.
Please don't drive under the influence…don't speed…and understand that it is VERY easy to lose control of a huge massive moving piece of metal.
My heart goes out to the families of these young people…
I am so sorry this had to happen to you.
David Gonzalez says
This was my friend he was on the way to a surprise party wee had planned for my brother he didnt drink or use drugs he had bearly left work from victorvile he was a electrician and professional sound system instaler the only thing i keep thinking is that he mustve had a blow out his tires were thrashed he was struggling with money issues and in between moving homes i will miss jesse he was a great and funny guy love u bro
G lady Says says
So sorry for your loss
Mike Hunt says
Your “bro” killed some kid’s mom and someone’s wife. Probably was speeding and driving like an idiot.
G lady says
Prayer to all the families involved, really hope the kids have a speedy recovery.
Judy says
This is heart breaking, my prayers are with all the families involved.