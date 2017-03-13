2 killed in Highway 138 crash

LLANO — A Lancaster motorist died Saturday evening after he lost control of his Camaro on Highway 138 and caused a crash that killed the other car’s passenger and critically injured two children and the other driver.

The Camaro’s driver, 22-year-old Jesse James Sandoval of Lancaster, died at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, March 11, on SR-138 at 175th Street East, authorities said.

Sandoval was driving the 1998 Chevy Camaro westbound on SR-138 at an unknown rate of speed when he lost control, crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and was struck broadside by a 2012 Ford Fusion, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

“The force of this impact caused [the Camaro] to split in two,” and Sandoval sustained fatal injuries, the CHP report states.

A passenger in the Ford Fusion, 29-year-old Miriam Yudith Contreras of Palmdale, also died at the scene of the collision.

The Fusion’s driver, 31-year-old Gustavo Escobedo of Palmdale, was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries, the CHP report states.

Two backseat passengers in the Fusion, a 4-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl, suffered major injuries and were airlifted to Northridge Hospital.

A third car, a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser, hit half of the wrecked Camaro, which was blocking the No. 2 eastbound lane of Highway 138. The motorist in that car, 74-year-old Richard Saylor of Pinon Hills, suffered minor injuries and drove himself home.

“The cause of this traffic collision is still under investigation. The use of alcohol and/or drugs is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

–