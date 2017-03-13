2 killed in Highway 138 crash

LLANO — A Lancaster motorist died Saturday evening after he lost control of his Camaro on Highway 138 and caused a crash that killed the other car’s passenger and critically injured two children and the other driver.
The Camaro’s driver, 22-year-old Jesse James Sandoval of Lancaster, died at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, March 11, on SR-138 at 175th Street East, authorities said.
Sandoval was driving the 1998 Chevy Camaro westbound on SR-138 at an unknown rate of speed when he lost control, crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and was struck broadside by a 2012 Ford Fusion, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
“The force of this impact caused [the Camaro] to split in two,” and Sandoval sustained fatal injuries, the CHP report states.
A passenger in the Ford Fusion, 29-year-old Miriam Yudith Contreras of Palmdale, also died at the scene of the collision.
The Fusion’s driver, 31-year-old Gustavo Escobedo of Palmdale, was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries, the CHP report states.
Two backseat passengers in the Fusion, a 4-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl, suffered major injuries and were airlifted to Northridge Hospital.
A third car, a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser, hit half of the wrecked Camaro, which was blocking the No. 2 eastbound lane of Highway 138. The motorist in that car, 74-year-old Richard Saylor of Pinon Hills, suffered minor injuries and drove himself home.
“The cause of this traffic collision is still under investigation. The use of alcohol and/or drugs is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.
Monique says
The fact is this is so very sad for ALL OF US ! Especially the families. As far as this young man in the Camaro, I know not the details but I live right south of the accident site and saw all the numerous emergency vehicle lights etc… I feel it sad the guy 22 sure he obviously made some mistake at least. Too young , too much car, not enough life, does not make a bad dude. Unfortunate. Apparently Way too fast ! We have ALL made similar errors. Young people do, older folks too. I agree with the comments above that speak of conscientious driving, obey limits and laws, be calm, polite, & forgiving. Learn the rules of the road , they’re in place for good reason , I swear , even if they don’t seem to at the moment. As for the other victims, just try to get down the road I am sad for and extend my heart felt prayers to all. I have lived In the area for 19 years and this is the worst one I have known in those yes. Topping the head on , on the bridge over Bigrock Creek wash/creek area when it was a two lane bridge, back in 1998 , or early ’99. There have been a few others but that one held record until this one. Love to all, Monique.
Fools. says
Too much car and no brains
sympathetic not pathetic says
I’m sure that all of you who are judging and putting this guy down never ever did anything wrong or drove over the speed limit. Did anyone of you jerks take into consideration that he could of had a heart attack, a stroke or some other medical issue. you should all be so ashamed of yourselves talking like that. Remember that KARMA is a bitch and you should make sure she has nothing on any of you.You all make me sick and embarrassed. This is another human you are so easily bashing. Just as you did the poor girl that was killed on the freeway last week. If you cant offer your sympathy then why put anything. Unless you have all the facts keep your cold hearted thoughts to yourselves. You will all meet up with one another when you enter HELL cause that’s where you will go. Let these poor people Rest In Peace. You aren’t hurting them anyhow, its their innocent families that are the brunt of your coldness. Get some kind of life.
Well says
I’m sure you’re hurt and I’m sorry for your loss whichever side of the spectrum it is, but the sad fact is he was probably just simply going too fast, tried to pass a car in front of him, realized he couldn’t so he swerved back into his lane and lost control of the car. I’m not gonna say anything more than this, but police records are PUBLIC knowledge of you want to make yourself sad, you can go down to the police station and request the document yourself…once again prayers for both families.
Arely says
EVERYONE, THANK YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS. My family really appreciate them. If you would like to contribute, i have started a gofundme page for the surviving victims. If you cant donate, please share, nd remember prayers are free nd they are the most valuable, i ask that you keep our family in your prayers as the 3 other passengers are still in critical condition. Thank you RIP Miryam Contreras
https://www.gofundme.com/help-llano-accident-victims
Nate says
I served with Gustavo as Marines in Iraq. This is the last thing that should ever have happened to him and his family. Drive safe and don’t kill entire families of people who have served others with their lives. You and your family are in our thoughts right now brother.
Tim Scott says
Thank you for your service. Please pass on my deepest sympathies and highest regards to Gustavo and his family.
Jack says
Because he was SHORT on funds to maintain decent tires on his vehicle, he killed himself and another person…Not too smart….
Laughing says
I have borrowed money to get a set of decent treads. Got the whole ‘neither a lender nor borrow be’ speech from the friend that loaned me the money. You do what you have to to keep yourself, your friends and family, and other drivers safe.
RIP to those who lost their lives. Speedy recovery to those that survived, that includes mental healing.
Debbie says
Prayers for everyone involved. And the few people saying he deserved what he got, I hope no one tells you that you deserve what happens if and when you get in a accident.
177 Holston says
One can pass judgement all you want, BUT in reality unless you were there you don’t know the cause of this unfortunate accident. My prayers are for ALL involved. Families are hurting. I wish the AV could unite more and not be so judgemental. Yes you are entitled to your opinion BUT don’t you think your opinion should be of condolences and not speculations? Last time I checked their is 1 God, stop playing god and be RESPECTFUL of the families. WE also know that the news is not always accurate on article said speed was an issue the other said of unknown speed. Another said alcohol and drugs, this kid is clean. SO you see not everything you read is accurate. God bless and be with the families of the victims and God Bless the AV.
Jpay says
Some of the comments are ridiculous on here…No one actually knows why the driver of the Camero Loss control. My heartfelt condolences goes out to the victims and their families who loss their lives. My prayer’s goes go out to the injured Spouse and Children may God heal your wounds and most of all your hearts. This is just a pure tragedy for everyone involved.
Patty says
This is in respond to the stupid negative [removed] who comments on lifes being lost. And what they feel person did wrong. Grow up [removed] if you don’t know don’t share, comment ,instead learn from it. A few lives were lost pray for them, their families lifes will forever be changed. No drugs alcohol or speeding was the cause. Just be thankful and appreciate life . My condolences go for all Families in this difficult time .May the Lord continue to heal your hearts.
Apache Tribe says
For the guy that is talking bad about Latinos, I guess is the AV fools. : for generations 98% of African Americans are the shame of USA because they commit multiple crimes you name it, and I’m not the one that’s saying that. Just check the statistics, and if you live in Lancaster ca, just go to the shopping center at challenger and J , and make a survey and you will see that 99.99% of the robberies and assaults are committed by blacks, and guess what, you don’t give a damn, you don’t complain, why? Cause you are a COWARD, ah and before I forget, go ahead and forward this message to your president Trump, because the same as you, he talks bad about Latinos, but yet he does not give a damn when blacks destroy entire cities and after one of their own gets hurt by the cops after they get confronted after committing a crime. By the way I am Native American Indian and I honor the latinos because at least they don’t let anyone talk down to them and they stand up for themselves. No one knows what really happened and your are a horrible person to wish bad on someone and to say your glad the driver of the camero died, your a piece of crap.
YayaNkisi says
My father is native american and mother was African American. Go get your ancestry tested. You are part of that 99.99% dumba$$. FYI, as a criminal law student….I can tell you that statistics are NOT accurate. The ones YOU don’t know about (and I do) do NOT indicate the African American population as the dominate law breaker. I am sorry for the loss of life but I can truly attest…. All are moving on and at peace. Believe. Love and Life
Tanya says
My condolences to the loved ones of those who passed away and hopes for recovery to the others involved both physically and mentally. May you find the strength you will need at this time. My heart is with you all.
Espie Castro says
My condolences to the Contreras family
Teresa M says
my mom called me and told of what happen there family of a brother in law of mine the driver of the focus was his cusin im sorry for your loss bro .. my prayes go out to all to him he lost his wife and its so sad cuz there was on there way to see there other child in the hospital who was about to have a surgery and that child still dont know her mom is gone and the rest of her famaily are in hospital and might not make it to see her my heart breaks for all of them in my prayer to all ……
Anonymous says
Callingitasitis says
Condolences to all who have lost someone and quick recovery for the injured. I read another news outlet on the same collision as a possible DUI if not a DUI driver texting while driving at a high rate of speed (split vehicle) and crossing over into oncoming traffic. Do we have a problem here?????????????
With self-discipline most anything is possible.
Theodore Roosevelt
By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest.
Confucius
roxy says
I hope you recover soon Gustavo I know its going to be a long recovery im so sorry for your wife’s death andi am hoping that both of your little girl continue to fight for there life’s . God please give the family strength .
Cathy says
Such a tragic lost. We had just passed that way earlier. My prayers and thoughts go out to the families. May God comfort you. In your time of sorrow.
Mr. Zog says
Tragic…Prayers to everyone involved.
Godspeed Everyone!
maria says
R.I.P JESSIE
Roger says
I drive that section of the 138 two times a month. People are always speeding on this road. My advise to everyone is to SLOW DOWN.
Sick of fools says
My condolences for the Ford Fusion passenger.
And Family.
The Camaro driver I just couldn’t give a damn..
Because your stupidity killed someone
Fu** Av Fools says
I agree with you! And I just saw a post in Facebook asking for money for this guys cremation!!!!
Fu.. that!!!!
Johnny says
You guys are piece of [removed] man have some [removed] respect how you guys gonna say something like that have a damn heart what if this happen to your family and i said [removed] them, you wouldn’t like it so have some damn respect that was family
You AV FOOLS says
Sorry for the loss of the passenger in the Ford Fusion. The Camaro driver you deserve what you got.
One more death in the AV. caused by a Latin driver.
Go down to the swap meet at 4th points and they can see how are you idiots pull out when it says do not make a left hand turn I mean are you people stupid you can’t read English get the hell off the road
And if anyone doesn’t like what I said well that’s just tough
Sad sad sad says
All so quick to judge him. Whatever the cause may be he is still a human. Hes still someone son or brother. I understand he caused the accident but thats exactly what it was. God forbid you ever be the hand who caused an accident that killed someone. Its terrible but he died also. Everyone is so judgemental and racist. What has happened to everyone. So much hate and anger. If u cant stand other types of race thab your self. So fly off to a new planet and be happy all alone. Rip to those who passed away. And i pray for a speedy recovery to the others. May they find peace and understanding in this traggic accident.
Joemama says
You mean Hispanic driver right? Not Latin. Anyways that part of the 138 is very dangerous trust me when I say that I’ve seen many people speed up just to try and get in front of other motorists. CHP needs to put some traffic enforcement officers there.
George says
138 is a death road they drive it like a free way CHP. Needs to radar that road daily
Rusty Shackelford says
People need to lay off the booze and speeding,
Niza says
People need to realize that cars are dangerous!
It’s always heart wrenching to find out that people have died or are severely injured due to a car crash <:(
Please please please drive safe! And don't be angered by someone who IS driving safe!
All they're trying to do is get to their destination alive
Please don't drive under the influence…don't speed…and understand that it is VERY easy to lose control of a huge massive moving piece of metal.
My heart goes out to the families of these young people…
I am so sorry this had to happen to you.
David Gonzalez says
This was my friend he was on the way to a surprise party wee had planned for my brother he didnt drink or use drugs he had bearly left work from victorvile he was a electrician and professional sound system instaler the only thing i keep thinking is that he mustve had a blow out his tires were thrashed he was struggling with money issues and in between moving homes i will miss jesse he was a great and funny guy love u bro
G lady Says says
So sorry for your loss
Mike Hunt says
Your “bro” killed some kid’s mom and someone’s wife. Probably was speeding and driving like an idiot.
John says
He passed me going approximately 75/80 right, by the construction area and on a curve where you could not see well at all. He tailgates me for about 3mi, I was pulling a 25’stacker trailer, going 65 and had 4 or 5 cars in front of me, and thought as he was passing “man he is hauling Ass. And someone says he’s struggling and had bad tires, then how can you be that reckless and drive like that.
Now he caused two families to struggle,,,,,, as a dad with two kids around his age, man,,,,couldn’t imagine going through this. And for his family to know ther son just
killed a mother of two very young children. Very Very sad.
Buster says
Wow! Can you remember how many cars passed you that nite? I guarantee you can’t! Also your opinion is nothing because the investigation is pending right! Dont speek until you have the facts and you dont!! All you really know is the ACCIDENT happened. And by the way did you know this person’s status? (Struggle) I don’t think so! You feeding off what you might of heard. Again not knowing FACTS. Nobody has the right to judge (YOU!) especially when all you can say is the he passed you. How fast were you going to put a mileage on his speed!
Very very SAD.
G lady says
Prayer to all the families involved, really hope the kids have a speedy recovery.
Judy says
This is heart breaking, my prayers are with all the families involved.