AV Regional Queens to host talent show fundraiser this Saturday

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Regional Queens are inviting the entire community to “A Royal Talent Show” this Saturday to help cover the cost of their entrance fees for the California State Pageant.

The show will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 858 West Jackman Street [off 10th Street West, behind the old Essex house hotel] in Lancaster. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Admission to this event is $15. Supporters who cannot attend are encouraged to make a donation by calling 661-212-1722.

“The Antelope Valley Regional Queens have a great show set up for you this Saturday,” organizers stated in a news release. “Please come out and support these beautiful young ladies as they raise money to cover costs of the California State Pageant being held at the end of the month in Glendale, California.”

The talent show will feature:

A performance by Dance Evolutions.

Vocal, guitar and keyboard performances by Justin Erinn Fanus.

A keyboard performance by Grace Khosrowabadi .

Miss Outstanding Teen High Desert, Haylee Chaussee, performing a dance routine.

Erika Figueroa (Ms. California Regional 2016/17) and Faith Khosrowabadi singing a duet, as well as solos.

A vocal performance by Ashlyn Winchester.

Mario Gonzalez performing a choreographed song with light show.

A belly dancing performance by Indra Sakkara .

Blues vocals and a guitar performance by Jacob.

The Antelope Valley Regional Queens will close the talent show by performing a cute, upbeat dance routine that was choreographed by Darcy at Dance Evolution.

The event will also feature artwork by David Stowe, Faith and Grace Khosrowabadi, Paola and Carolina Diaz, and the Antionette De Paive Art Studio.

Special guest speaker Trish Pitts will talk about a cause the queens are supporting in the Antelope Valley — a drive to collect Easter baskets to distribute to foster children. The event will also feature a raffle with prizes.

For more information or to make a donation, email Brandy Khosrowabadi at akhosrow@rocketmail.com or call 661-212-1722.

