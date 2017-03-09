Lawsuit filed over deputy-involved shooting death in Castaic

LOS ANGELES – Three daughters of a 51-year-old homeless man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Castaic last year sued Los Angeles County Thursday, alleging wrongful death and negligence and claiming a cover-up surrounding his death.

Vanessa and Samantha Powsers and Jessica Kemp allege in their Los Angeles Superior Court suit that the county and other unnamed persons “conspired to justify and cover up the misconduct … by, among other things, preparing false reports” regarding the death of their father, William Bowers.

The suit does not elaborate on the cover-up allegation.

The daughters, who also allege excessive force was used and that the sheriff’s deputies were not properly trained, are seeking unspecified damages.

A sheriff’s department representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Bowers died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 9 p.m. Aug. 2, 2016, in the 31500 block of Castaic Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies tried to stop Bowers, who was riding a bicycle, after recognizing him from previous interactions and knowing that he was on probation for a narcotics violation.

“When the suspect fled on foot, deputies followed him and eventually made contact with him,” Deputy Mike Barraza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said previously. “It was at this time that a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

A group of civil rights activists gathered outside sheriff’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles after the shooting, asking for a meeting with Sheriff Jim McDonnell and calling for an independent investigation.

–