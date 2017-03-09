Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Diana Denise Kelly

Diana Denise Kelly is a 38-year-old female with black hair, brown eyes, and visible tattoos on her face and neck. She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Kelly is wanted for identity theft.

There is a $50,000 warrant for her arrest.

Anyone with information on the location of Diana Denise Kelly is encouraged to contact Lancaster Station Detective Clark at 661-948-8466.

–

Charles Drumgole

Charles Drumgole is a 56-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Drumgole is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $25,000 warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Charles Drumgole is encouraged to contact Lancaster Station Detective Smith at 661-948-8466.

–