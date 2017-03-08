LANCASTER – A 44-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday night after his pickup truck crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a big rig near Lancaster, authorities said.
Benny Serrano was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, on Avenue E east of Division Street, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Serrano was driving a 1994 Ford F150 pickup truck westbound on East Avenue E at an unknown rate of speed. The other motorist — 41-year-old Wilson Guardado of Littlerock — was driving a 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer truck eastbound on East Avenue E at a stated speed of 55 miles per hour, according to the CHP report.
“For unknown reasons, (Serrano) allowed (the Ford F150) to cross from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane, and a head-on collision occurred …,” the CHP report states.
Serrano was ejected from his vehicle onto the roadway. The driver of the big rig was not injured in the collision.
“Alcohol and/or drugs may be a contributing factor in this traffic collision,” the CHP report states.
Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact Officer D. Fiorella at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541.
–
9 comments for "Pickup driver killed in head-on collision with big rig"
Linda says
My heart goes out to all his family and friends R.I.P. Benny I know this pain for it happened to me when David died in a car accident .My prayers go out to his wife and children I’ll miss u Benny.
Danitza M. says
My condolences to family and friends Much love
r.i.p benny
Web says
Sorry for the big rig Driver
Marisol Serrano says
My handsome nephew u will always and forever live in our hearts and our memories u will be missed and never forgotten
Celia Banos says
So sorry for your loss! To the whole family! Thankyou Mr. Benny for caring for my son Brandon while he was in the hospital!
Sneaks says
Rest in the heavens above my boy… You will truly be missed…
Kelli Prince Bogner says
RIP Benny Serrano. You will truly be missed. Condolences to the family and friends, especially his wife and children. ~May God hold you tightly through these times. Much Love, God Bless!
Christina says
My condolences to his family.
Rest in Peace Benny.
Kevin says
Very sad. It can be pretty scary and dangerous on that road.