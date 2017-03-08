Pickup driver killed in head-on collision with big rig

LANCASTER – A 44-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday night after his pickup truck crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a big rig near Lancaster, authorities said.

Benny Serrano was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, on Avenue E east of Division Street, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Serrano was driving a 1994 Ford F150 pickup truck westbound on East Avenue E at an unknown rate of speed. The other motorist — 41-year-old Wilson Guardado of Littlerock — was driving a 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer truck eastbound on East Avenue E at a stated speed of 55 miles per hour, according to the CHP report.

“For unknown reasons, (Serrano) allowed (the Ford F150) to cross from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane, and a head-on collision occurred …,” the CHP report states.

Serrano was ejected from his vehicle onto the roadway. The driver of the big rig was not injured in the collision.

“Alcohol and/or drugs may be a contributing factor in this traffic collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact Officer D. Fiorella at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541.

