L.A. County recognizes International Women’s Day



LOS ANGELES – A demonstration in recognition of International Women’s Day was led by elected leaders at the County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday.

Four of five members of the Board of Supervisors, the county’s chief executive officer, its lead attorney and several other women walked out at the start of Wednesday’s board hearing to show solidarity with women rallying and protesting on International Women’s Day.

“A lonely man am I,” Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said, urging audience members to applaud the move. “They’re all women, they run the show.”

His colleagues and the other women who support them returned a few moments later.

“The Board of Supervisors wouldn’t get much done without women!” Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a tweet that showed the empty seats with the hashtags #OneIsTheLoneliestNumber, #adaywithoutwomen and #internationalwomensday.

International Women’s Day, originally called International Working Women’s Day, commemorates the movement for women’s rights.

President Donald Trump’s comments and some of his policies — including support for cutting funding to Planned Parenthood — sparked millions to take to the streets around the country on Jan. 21 for the “Women’s March.”

Organizers of the January Women’s March called on women to strike and take to the streets Wednesday, March 8, in what they dubbed “A Day Without A Woman.”

Those who couldn’t afford a day away from work were urged to support the action by wearing red and refraining from shopping other than at small, women- and minority-owned businesses.

“Women and our allies will act together for equity, justice and the human rights of women and all gender-oppressed people, through a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity,” organizers said on www.womensmarch.com.

Critics charged organizers with being tone-deaf to the realities of low-income women and their work schedules.

“Make no mistake, March 8 will mostly be a day without women who can afford to skip work and shuffle childcare and household duties to someone else,” wrote Los Angeles Times columnist Meghan Daum.

