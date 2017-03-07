Parolee-at-large captured after hour-long chase

LANCASTER – A parolee-at-large wanted for a possible assault led authorities on an hour-long chase in an SUV Tuesday, which ended when a patrol car forced the vehicle to stop.

The man, identified as Danny L. Reeder of Palmdale, was taken into custody shortly after noon in the area of Avenue D and 30th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The chase began about 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, when deputies recognized Reeder in a Ford Explorer near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue M in Palmdale, according to the news release.

“Danny Reeder of Palmdale was the front passenger in a 2003 Ford Explorer during a traffic stop with two unidentified elderly occupants,” the news release states.

“Suspect Reeder made his way to the driver seat and drove off away from the deputies, initiating a vehicle pursuit eastbound [on] Avenue M,” the news release states.

“Additional Lancaster sheriff’s units responded; and later, CHP patrol units, a CHP airship, and an LASD Airship engaged in the lengthy pursuit,” the news release states.

Reeder evaded arrest for more than an hour, driving through stop signs and traffic lights in mostly rural areas of Lancaster, according to the news release.

Law enforcement personnel deployed spike strips, but the vehicle kept going. Finally, a CHP unit used a PIT maneuver that spun out the SUV and forced it to stop on Avenue D near 30th St West.

“Suspect Reeder was uncooperative and displayed assaultive behavior towards law enforcement. He was tackled to the ground and handcuffed,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Reeder was brought to a hospital to be checked for possible injuries prior to booking.

Reeder will be booked at the Lancaster Station jail for felony reckless evading, with additional charges pending, sheriff’s officials said.

“Suspect Reeder also had a $1.16 million warrant for his involvement in an assault case in Palmdale, which occurred on October 23, 2016. He failed to comply with his parole requirements in August 2016,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.

–