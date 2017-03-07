Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for domestic violence and a suspect wanted for grand theft, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Angie James

Angie James is a 46-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

James is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $30,000 warrant for her arrest.

James is known to frequent the 38000 block of 43rd Street East in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Angie James is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–

Tina McLaughlin

Tina McLaughlin is a 60-year-old female with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

McLaughlin is wanted for grand theft.

There is a $30,000 warrant for her arrest.

McLaughlin is known to frequent the 12700 block of East Avenue V-14 in the Pearblossom area.

Anyone with information on the location of Tina McLaughlin is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Campbell at 661-272-2453.

–