Murder charge filed in Lancaster stabbing death

LANCASTER – A 43-year-old man accused of stabbing a man during an argument at a Lancaster trailer park has been charged with the man’s death.

James Robert Carson of Lancaster was charged Tuesday with one count of murder in connection with the killing of 50-year-old Joey Dean Jojola, according to Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Carson was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, but the court appearance was postponed to March 22 at the Antelope Valley Courthouse, Ardalani said.

The murder charged stems from an incident that was reported around 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, at a trailer park on the 1400 block of East Avenue I in Lancaster.

Responding deputies were confronted by a man who surrendered himself and said he had stabbed a man during an argument, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

A folding knife was recovered at the scene.

The victim, later identified as Jojola, sustained multiple stab wounds to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

Carson was arrested around 1:15 p.m. Friday, March 3, and has remained in custody since his arrest, according to LASD inmate records.

Sheriff’s officials have released few details on what led up to the argument and stabbing. Several of Jojola’s friends told The AV Times that Jojola did not live at the trailer park, but was there visiting a relative when the altercation occurred.

Previous related story: Stabbing death at Lancaster trailer park, suspect surrenders

–